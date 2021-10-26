Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,680,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.18% of Tiptree worth $24,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tiptree by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $531.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.69 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

