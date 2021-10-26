Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 36,282 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Kontoor Brands worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $24,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $21,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 156.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 270,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 473.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 173.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

