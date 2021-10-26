Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.06 Million Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,041 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.43% of The Hackett Group worth $24,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 69,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

