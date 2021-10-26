Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

NYSE LTC opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.