Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $121.92.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

