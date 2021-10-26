Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.02

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.02 and traded as low as $43.60. Discovery shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 7,205 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

