Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,639. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,513,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

