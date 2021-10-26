Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.27

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.27 and traded as high as C$24.30. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$23.80, with a volume of 107,622 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

