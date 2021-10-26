Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.27

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.27 and traded as high as C$24.30. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$23.80, with a volume of 107,622 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

