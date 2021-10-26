DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) versus Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Head-To-Head Contrast

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleVerify and Wix.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 4 8 0 2.67 Wix.com 0 5 16 0 2.76

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus price target of $38.70, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Wix.com has a consensus price target of $282.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.64%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify N/A N/A N/A Wix.com -17.58% -86.14% -12.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoubleVerify and Wix.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $243.92 million 23.72 $20.45 million N/A N/A Wix.com $988.76 million 11.30 -$165.15 million ($3.15) -63.32

DoubleVerify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Wix.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

