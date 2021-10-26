Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 62.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 2,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,246. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $887.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

