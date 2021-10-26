Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 421.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $45,355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $36,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

DT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,850. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 299.28, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

