e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46 and a beta of 2.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

