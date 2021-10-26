e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 49.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 129.46 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

