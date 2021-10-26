Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 4.8%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.88 and last traded at $43.92. Approximately 3,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 187,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $592.37 million, a PE ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

