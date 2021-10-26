Eagle Materials (EXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.30. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

