East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.14 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

