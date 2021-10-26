Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report sales of $150.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.60 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $607.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.40 million to $613.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $734.45 million, with estimates ranging from $723.90 million to $745.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

EBC remained flat at $$21.16 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 529,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 373,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,228,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 372,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,817,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

