Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. 51,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,721. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research cut Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

