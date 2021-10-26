Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,124 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.01.

LUV opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.