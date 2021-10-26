Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,120 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.