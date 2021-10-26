Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 172.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in Novavax by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $807,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX opened at $135.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $974,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $1,362,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,601 shares of company stock worth $36,601,725. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

