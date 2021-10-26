Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $210,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,798 shares of company stock worth $14,917,674. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

