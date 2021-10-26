Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after buying an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 317,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

NYSE HFC opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

