Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

