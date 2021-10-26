Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after buying an additional 52,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

