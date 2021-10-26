Edward Y. Abbo Sells 34,707 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AI traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $45.96. 1,142,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,085. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of -51.07.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $58,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.