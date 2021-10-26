Edward Y. Abbo Sells 34,707 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE AI traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $45.96. 1,142,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,085. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of -51.07.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
