Eifion Jones Sells 8,778 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $210,759.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00.

HAYW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. 34,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,127. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth about $6,421,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth about $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hayward by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $8,506,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAYW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

