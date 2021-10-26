Electric Vehicle Zone Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00070603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,134.72 or 1.00279322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.37 or 0.06650967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

