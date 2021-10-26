Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $37.52 Million Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,799 shares during the period. ChargePoint makes up approximately 1.8% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of ChargePoint worth $37,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $27,130,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 315.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT remained flat at $$22.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. 242,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,852,026. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

