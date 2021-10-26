Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $60.95 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,979 shares during the period. Herc accounts for 2.9% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 1.83% of Herc worth $60,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.71. 7,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average is $121.43. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $192.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

