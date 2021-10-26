Electron Capital Partners LLC Takes $26.93 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 839,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,931,000. CSX makes up 1.3% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CSX by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 227,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

