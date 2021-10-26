Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.20 billion-$27.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.52 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.95-8.05 EPS.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.22. The company had a trading volume of 150,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,665. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $237.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.