Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.2-27.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.37 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.050 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.22.

LLY traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.28. 167,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,665. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

