Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.09). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

ELOX stock remained flat at $$1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 237,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

