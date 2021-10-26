Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.09). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

ELOX stock remained flat at $$1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 237,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.