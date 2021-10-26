Elrond (EGLD) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.67 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Elrond has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $135.04 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $288.92 or 0.00460347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00114377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001488 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,621,533 coins and its circulating supply is 19,640,515 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

