EMCOR Group (EME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.650-$7.050 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

