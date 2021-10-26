ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY remained flat at $$11.28 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

