Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.305 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $839.04 million-$848.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.89 million.Endava also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.607 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.89.

DAVA stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. Endava has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 148.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

