Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.