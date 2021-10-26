Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Earnings Results

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.920 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.87 to $0.92 EPS.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,382. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24.

Get Entegris alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.