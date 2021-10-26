Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87 to $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. Entegris also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.920 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.30.

ENTG stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,382. Entegris has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average is $118.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

