Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

ETR stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

