Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the provision of consumer and business-grade internet access; and wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service provider, web hosting and ancillary services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

