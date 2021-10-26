Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

