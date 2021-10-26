Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.39

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 11733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

