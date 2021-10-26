Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stake Increased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Envela were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Envela by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Envela in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Envela in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Envela in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.16. Envela Co. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.95 million. Envela had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 6.95%. Research analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Envela Profile

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

