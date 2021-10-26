EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.74

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.74 and last traded at $94.04, with a volume of 3847311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

