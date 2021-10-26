Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EPOKY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

