Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.69.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$9.96 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.53 and a 12-month high of C$16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$277.95 million during the quarter.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

