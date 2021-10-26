Equitable Group (EQB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$4.02 per share for the quarter.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million.

EQB opened at C$151.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$141.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$80.79 and a twelve month high of C$160.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$169.88.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,264,320. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250 in the last three months.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

